US President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the White House complex on Monday to promote the CHIPS Act, which will bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing. On Wednesday, the Senate passed the bill, which now heads to the House of Representatives. Photo: AP
US Senate passes bill providing US$52 billion in subsidies to semiconductor industry
- Approved 64 to 33 in a display of bipartisan support, legislation moves to the House of Representatives for a vote
- The bill has been framed as essential to the US competition with China, and includes potentially tens of billions of dollars more for science and tech spending
