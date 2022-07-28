US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to talk in the next few days. Photo: AP
Joe Biden to bring up Taiwan, ‘excessive’ South China Sea claims in call with Xi Jinping, White House says
- Biden will push Xi on ‘coercive and aggressive behaviour’ in South China Sea and reaffirm US commitment to the one-China policy, spokesman says
- No specifics are given in response to a question about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reported plans to visit Taiwan
US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to talk in the next few days. Photo: AP