Soldiers from China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy march in a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing in 2019. Britain’s national security adviser has called for better communication between the West and China and Russia to avoid a nuclear conflict. Photo: AP
UK national security adviser warns of risk of miscalculating into nuclear war with China, Russia
- Stephen Lovegrove calls for better communication between the West and China and Russia in a ‘dangerous new age of proliferation’
- Britain and its allies have ‘clear concerns’ about China’s nuclear modernisation programme
