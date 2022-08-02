US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to visit Taiwan as part of her Asia tour, according to US and Taiwanese media outlets, and the White House on Monday shifted its stance with expressions of support. An unnamed senior Taiwanese official quoted by CNN said that Pelosi was expected to spend the night on the island. The meetings, which include but are not limited to government officials, have been scheduled for Tuesday evening and Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported, adding that details are in flux. While the White House has previously issued warnings about Pelosi’s visit – with President Joe Biden saying two weeks ago that the US military did not think it was a good idea – White House national security spokesman John Kirby’s comments on Monday demonstrated that the White House was informed of and in support of the trip, which has provoked aggressive warnings from Beijing. Kirby told CNN that Pelosi’s visit was consistent with US policy under the Taiwan Relations Act and added: “There’s no reason for the Chinese rhetoric; there’s no reason for any actions to be taken.” “It is not uncommon for congressional leaders to travel to Taiwan,” Kirby said, adding that the visit “is very much in keeping with our policy and is consistent with our support for Taiwan”. “We shouldn’t be as a country intimidated by that rhetoric or those potential actions,” he said. “This is an important trip for the speaker to be on, and we’re going to do whatever we can to support her.” Prospect of Pelosi trip to Taiwan jolts Washington as well as Beijing On Sunday, Pelosi confirmed her travel to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, and she and her congressional delegation arrived in Singapore the next day, meeting with President Halimah Yacob and other senior officials. Since the enactment of the 2018 Taiwan Travel Act, there have been more than 20 trips to the self-ruled island by US officials. While members of Congress have travelled to Taiwan as recently as May, Pelosi’s visit would be the first by a sitting House speaker since Newt Gingrich in 1997. The speaker of the US House is second in line to the presidency, after the vice-president. China has threatened “resolute and forceful measures,” extending to military action, and according to the Pentagon has sent aircraft and naval vessels to the area around the island. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reiterated on Monday that China was “standing by” and would “take resolute responses and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity”. A video posted to the People’s Liberation Army WeChat site on Monday vowed to “bury all incoming enemies” and raised concerns that Chinese might respond with force.