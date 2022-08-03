Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu welcomes US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at Taipei Songshan Airport on Tuesday. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Beijing condemns Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, calling it ‘a serious violation’ of one-China policy
- Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the US, says Pelosi’s visit will escalate tensions both across the Taiwan Strait and between Beijing and Washington
- ‘US and separatist forces will be responsible for any consequences caused by this,’ according to a 1,143-word statement by Chinese officials
