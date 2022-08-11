Zhou Xiaoxuan arrives to attend a hearing in her sexual harassment case against prominent state television host Zhu Jun at the Beijing No 1 Intermediate People’s Court on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
#MeToo in China: court rejects appeal in landmark sexual harassment case
- Zhou Xiaoxuan had in 2018 accused state TV host Zhu Jun of forcibly kissing and groping her when she was an intern
- But a court last year ruled there was not enough evidence to prove she had been sexually harassed, a decision that was upheld on Wednesday
