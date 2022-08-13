Floodwaters in central China’s Jiangxi province in June. On Saturday, four people were killed in a flash flood in Sichuan province. Photo: AP
4 dead, 9 injured, in China flash flood in Sichuan city of Pengzhou
- Footage from Chinese media showed river water rising rapidly on the outskirts of Sichuan province’s Pengzhou
- Tourists playing in the initially shallow water were seen running for safety and clambering over rocks but some did not get to the river bank in time
