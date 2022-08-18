Heavy rain started in Datong county in Qinghai province in northwestern China on Wednesday and by Thursday four people were dead and some 27 declared missing. Photo: Weibo
developing | Flash flood hits northwestern China, leaving 4 dead and dozens missing, as southern regions battle drought
- Datong county in Qinghai province issues level 2 alarm after torrential rain that began on Wednesday
- In southern China, heatwaves and drought have caused power shortages and disrupted production
