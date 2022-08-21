Parts of China are facing the worst drought in 60 years. Photo: AFP
China

China heatwave: Sichuan warns of ‘particularly severe’ power shortages as heatwave and drought continue

  • Authorities in the province, a major hydro power producer, warn it is facing a ‘grave situation’ as a result of scorching heat and a prolonged drought
  • Power supplies to factories have been stopped to protect domestic users and sources say a planned resumption appears to have postponed in some areas

Wendy WuJi Siqi
Wendy Wu in Beijingand Ji Siqi

Updated: 7:35pm, 21 Aug, 2022

