SAIC Motor employees working in Shanghai. The US tariffs that were renewed on Tuesday apply to cars imported from China. Photo: Xinhua
US-China trade war: Trump-era tariffs on imports kept in place as Biden’s ambivalence persists
- Renewal comes four years after additional duties imposed on products ranging from construction to cars encompassing US$16 billion worth of goods
- White House is of two minds as administration sees ‘significant leverage’ in tariffs yet American consumers feeling pinch amid high inflation
