China’s embassy in Washington hosted an event on Wednesday evening heavy in symbolism for a bilateral relationship stuck in steep descent. The smoke had barely cleared from the People’s Liberation Army ’s unprecedented live-ammunition military drills around Taiwan that followed US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, sparking a constant volley of recriminations. Yet despite the torquing up of rancour, including strong words from Chinese ambassador Qin Gang, the message from Beijing’s top envoy was warm and fuzzy. Literally. Along with Brandie Smith, director of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Qin invited some 200 guests to watch a documentary about the two-year-old giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji – the name means “little miracle” in English – and to learn about the fruits of a 50-year joint giant panda conservation programme. The programme – intended to support giant pandas in the wild and bolster their genetic diversity – has helped upgrade the status of giant pandas from “endangered” to “vulnerable” on the global list of species at risk of extinction. The WWF, which features the panda in its logo, said 1,864 of the animals were living wild as of 2014, up from 1,114 in the 1980s. “Giant pandas are no longer an endangered species, but sadly ‘panda huggers’ are in danger,” Qin quipped in his brief opening remarks, using a term – more often derogatory than benign in the current environment of hostility – used for Americans who advocate for engagement with China. “They need protection and conservation.” Hong Kong’s beloved giant panda An An euthanised at Ocean Park Xiao Qi Ji’s birth came just weeks after former US president Donald Trump signed an executive order ending Hong Kong’s preferential trade treatment – a response to Beijing’s imposition of a national security law on the city – and enacted a bill that authorised sanctions against foreign individuals and banks for contributing to the erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy. The panda has offered an avenue of diplomacy not disrupted by punitive tariffs, sanctions or missiles in the Taiwan Strait, and quickly became an online star . In two days, a video of the cub’s second birthday celebration on the zoo’s Instagram account drew more than 40,000 views, almost as many as the November 2021 video on the White House’s YouTube channel attracted for US President Joe Biden ’s first virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping . View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smithsonian's National Zoo (@smithsonianzoo) Since the cub’s birth, more than 4.3 million users have tuned in to the zoo’s “giant panda cam” more than 18 million times to watch Xiao Qi Ji grow. China sent Xiao Qi Ji’s mother, Mei Xiang, and father, Tian Tian, to the US in 2000, a much more harmonious time for US-China relations , characterised by cooperative endeavours like the trade negotiations that paved the way for Beijing’s entry into the World Trade Organization. Many joint US-China programmes have since come under strain, including a near severing of cooperation between the countries’ public health officials, hastened by Covid-19’s diplomatic fallout. More recently, Beijing suspended cooperation with Washington on climate policy in response to the Pelosi trip. “Pandas are very much associated with China in the American mind, and they are of course adorable,” said Kurt Tong, a former US consul general to Hong Kong and Macau and now a partner at the Asia Group. “This makes them a potent and positive symbol of China, which the PRC uses for soft-power diplomacy. “Holding an event about pandas now is a way for the Chinese embassy to say ‘we want to see happier days’ despite all the tension between the capitals and America’s concern about China’s impact,” he said. As Qin and Smith noted at the embassy, giant panda cooperation is more fruitful than ever. Xiao Qi Ji’s health and vibrancy contrasts with earlier giant panda births at the Washington zoo. It took a decade of trial and error for the first pair of pandas that China sent to the US to conceive. The National Zoo received that original pair, the female Lingling and the male Xingxing, to seal the commitment that former president Richard Nixon and revolutionary Chinese leader Mao Zedong made to start formal diplomatic relations after they conducted their historic 1972 summit in Beijing. None of the five cubs that Lingling eventually gave birth to lived more than a few days. Lingling herself died of heart failure in 1992 and Xingxing had to be euthanised in 1999. A year later, the zoo received its second pair of giant pandas, Xiao Qi Ji’s parents. From more than 20 attempts at natural breeding and artificial insemination, Mei Xiang had three cubs ahead of Xiao Qi Ji that survived. All were eventually shipped to nature reserves in China. Xiao Qi Ji is a result of lessons learned from earlier failures. He is the first surviving giant panda cub birthed outside China from artificial insemination with frozen-thawed semen only and “demonstrates the value and key role of systematic biobanking in species conservation”, according to the zoo. The panda project is not cheap. Lingling and Xingxing were gifts meant to cement diplomatic relations, but an agreement with Beijing stipulated that Xiao Qi Ji’s parents would live at the zoo for 10 years for a fee of US$10 million, much of which was raised through private donations. That agreement has been extended three times, twice for five years and then once for three, with a similar leasing fee of about US$1 million a year. The current extension is due to expire at the end of 2023. Asked whether strained bilateral relations would end the programme after Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and Xiao Qi Ji are shipped back to China, Smith said: “I can’t speak to anything beyond giant pandas. “All I can say is that we’ve had an incredible relationship to this point and I look forward to continuing it into the future. “We’ve actually had wonderful conversations, talking together to say, what is the best not just for individual animals but for the species, and so that will determine what happens in the next agreement.” Forget giant pandas – meet China’s lesser-known endangered species Approximately half of the leasing fee is earmarked “to support conservation efforts in China”, as part of the zoo’s agreement with the Chinese government, according to the Smithsonian Institution. The programme has, among other things, trained more than 1,500 Chinese wildlife specialists, “many of whom lead major giant panda research and habitat protection programmes in China”, according to the zoo. Xiao Qi Ji and his parents remain among the zoo’s biggest draws. Admission is free – the zoo is federally funded – but parking fees, concessions and souvenirs generate revenue that accounts for about 30 per cent of its operating budget. The zoo has a wide range of products featuring Xiao Qi Ji and other giant pandas, including books, T-shirts and baseball caps. Annalisa Meyer, a spokeswoman for the zoo, said it was not possible to tally the revenue generated solely from panda products, but that “giant pandas are Washington DC ‘celebearities’ and a huge draw for the Smithsonian’s National Zoo”.