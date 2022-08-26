United Airlines is among three US carriers earlier hit by China’s “circuit-breaker” system. Photo: AP
United Airlines is among three US carriers earlier hit by China’s “circuit-breaker” system. Photo: AP
China

Coronavirus: US suspends 26 flights to China by Chinese airlines over zero-Covid rules

  • Beijing violated air travel agreement and treated airlines unfairly under flight-suspension system, US Department of Transportation says
  • Affected flights are Air China from New York City, and Air China, China Eastern, China Southern and Xiamen Airlines from Los Angeles

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:13pm, 26 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
United Airlines is among three US carriers earlier hit by China’s “circuit-breaker” system. Photo: AP
United Airlines is among three US carriers earlier hit by China’s “circuit-breaker” system. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE