United Airlines is among three US carriers earlier hit by China’s “circuit-breaker” system. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: US suspends 26 flights to China by Chinese airlines over zero-Covid rules
- Beijing violated air travel agreement and treated airlines unfairly under flight-suspension system, US Department of Transportation says
- Affected flights are Air China from New York City, and Air China, China Eastern, China Southern and Xiamen Airlines from Los Angeles
