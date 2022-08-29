Firefighters head towards mountain fires in Chongqing on August 26, which saw weeks of record high temperatures before the rains arrived. Photo: Xinhua
Firefighters head towards mountain fires in Chongqing on August 26, which saw weeks of record high temperatures before the rains arrived. Photo: Xinhua
China

After the heat, the deluge: China’s scorched Chongqing, Sichuan now on flood alert

  • Emergency flood-prevention response triggered as torrential downpours that began on Sunday are forecast to extend until Tuesday
  • This comes after both areas suffered weeks of record heatwaves, causing a power crunch that hit factory output for global firms

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:09pm, 29 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Firefighters head towards mountain fires in Chongqing on August 26, which saw weeks of record high temperatures before the rains arrived. Photo: Xinhua
Firefighters head towards mountain fires in Chongqing on August 26, which saw weeks of record high temperatures before the rains arrived. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE