Firefighters head towards mountain fires in Chongqing on August 26, which saw weeks of record high temperatures before the rains arrived. Photo: Xinhua
After the heat, the deluge: China’s scorched Chongqing, Sichuan now on flood alert
- Emergency flood-prevention response triggered as torrential downpours that began on Sunday are forecast to extend until Tuesday
- This comes after both areas suffered weeks of record heatwaves, causing a power crunch that hit factory output for global firms
Firefighters head towards mountain fires in Chongqing on August 26, which saw weeks of record high temperatures before the rains arrived. Photo: Xinhua