Taiwanese Foreign Vice-Minister Alexander Yui welcomed Palau’s Vice-President J. Uduch Sengebau Senior on her first visit to Taiwan at Taoyuan International Airport on Saturday. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Palau vice-president’s delegation quarantined in Taiwan after 2 get Covid-19
- J. Uduch Sengebau Senior arrived for an official five-day visit, representing one of the 14 countries still maintaining formal relations with Taiwan
- Amid heightened tensions between Taiwan and mainland China, the island is also hosting Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro of Guatemala this week
