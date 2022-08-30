Residents of Grand Forks, North Dakota, may not have an opportunity after all to vote on whether to prevent China-based agribusiness Fufeng Group from coming to town, a state court has ruled. On Friday, North Dakota District Judge Donovan Foughty granted city officials summary judgment and rejected a suit brought by petitioners seeking a citywide referendum on a proposed 370-acre corn milling plant by Fufueng USA, the company’s American subsidiary – cheering officials but dismaying some residents. Todd Feland, the Grand Forks city administrator, called it a “good day” for the city council, which has fully endorsed the project in the face of fierce local opposition. “When we enter into agreements or contracts, those are not conditioned by citizens,” he said. “And that’s just part of having elected officials.” Even so, Grand Forks, a city of 58,000, has been divided over the Fufeng proposal. The council, hailing it as a US$700 million “development project” that will generate jobs, issued the necessary approvals and permits. But some residents have vehemently voiced concerns over national security, noting that 12 miles from the site, the Grand Forks Air Force Base houses operations that have been called critical to top US intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. The debate over Fufeng reached Washington. Senator Mike Rounds, Republican of the neighbouring state of South Dakota, said he had been “alarmed” by the Grand Forks project and introduced a bill to “blacklist China” from investing in or acquiring any farmland or agriculture business in the US. By April, residents had collected more than 5,000 signatures to demand a citywide ballot on the issue. The petitioners can appeal the ruling to the North Dakota Supreme Court, but Senta Grzadzielewski, administrator of the Facebook page “Concerned Citizens of Fufeng Project in Grand Forks” and wife of the lead petitioner Ben Gzradzielewski, posted a statement saying “Give us some time to hash this out and figure out our next step”. US Senate bill would ban Chinese purchases of US farms over national security “This is only one aspect of the fight, and regardless of the outcome of this trial, we have still made great progress,” the Facebook statement added. A non-profit group, People for the Vote, has accepted donations on a fundraising platform for the past month, so far raising slightly more than US$6,000, a far cry from the stated goal of US$50,000. The ruling comes as Fufeng USA and the city council await a report on the project by the US Committee of Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS), a federal inter-agency body that reviews the national security risks of foreign investments in the country. “We are anticipating that Fufeng is going to get some initial decisions by August 31, but we can’t control what the Congress may or may not do in the future,” Feland said.