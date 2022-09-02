The Russian-built Akademik Lomonosov sets off on an Arctic voyage in 2019. Photo: Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation
Chinese-made hulls for Russian floating nuclear plants set for 2023 delivery
- Hulls were outsourced because of high workload at local shipbuilders and tight deadlines, Russian news agency Sputnik reports
- Russia built the world’s first floating nuclear power plant, the Akademik Lomonosov, in 2019 and is building more to serve remote areas
