Liz Truss, the front runner to be Britain’s next prime minister, has talked tough on China. Photo: AP
Will Liz Truss live up to hawkish language on China if she becomes Britain’s next prime minister?
- The foreign secretary has frequently criticised Beijing and is reportedly considering labelling the country a ‘threat’ to national security
- Analysts believe the front runner to succeed Boris Johnson is likely to draw a clear line under the ‘golden era’ of cooperation and investment
