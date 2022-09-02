Prosecutors say jobless young people and those with financial difficulties were tricked into going to Cambodia and working for fraud rings. Photo: AFP
Crime
China

Taiwan charges 9 suspects over human trafficking scams in Cambodia

  • Prosecutors say accused preyed on jobless youth and forced them to work for telecom and online fraud rings
  • Some victims were beaten or held for ransom if they did not obey, prosecutors allege

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:54pm, 2 Sep, 2022

