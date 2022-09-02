Prosecutors say jobless young people and those with financial difficulties were tricked into going to Cambodia and working for fraud rings. Photo: AFP
Taiwan charges 9 suspects over human trafficking scams in Cambodia
- Prosecutors say accused preyed on jobless youth and forced them to work for telecom and online fraud rings
- Some victims were beaten or held for ransom if they did not obey, prosecutors allege
Prosecutors say jobless young people and those with financial difficulties were tricked into going to Cambodia and working for fraud rings. Photo: AFP