A sign in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where Fufeng USA’s project has sparked controversy among some residents who are wary of the Chinese company. Photo: Craig Spicer
Work on Chinese milling project in North Dakota halted over US national security review
- Fufeng USA asked to supplement ‘insufficient’ information it provided so that foreign investment committee can better assess risk level
- Construction pause a victory for opponents of project whose US$700 million facility sits near an American military base
A sign in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where Fufeng USA’s project has sparked controversy among some residents who are wary of the Chinese company. Photo: Craig Spicer