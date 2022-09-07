US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks at the White House about the US Chips and Science Act on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
US Chips Act bars American companies in China from building ‘advanced tech’ factories for 10 years
- Recipients of US$52 billion in funding can only expand operations in China that make older and cheaper generation of chips, commerce secretary says
- US$28 billion goes to domestic production of leading-edge logic and memory chips requiring ‘most sophisticated manufacturing available today’
