US Trade Representative Katherine Tai says China needs to adopt more market-oriented trade and economic principles. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
US keeping tariffs on Chinese imports till Beijing opens up economy, trade representative says

  • ‘Until the day that China chooses a path to have its economy operate more like ours’, effective punitive tools are needed, says Katherine Tai
  • US stays competitive through tariffs and initiatives like Chips Act boosting domestic semiconductor manufacturing, she adds

Robert Delaney
Updated: 3:19am, 8 Sep, 2022

