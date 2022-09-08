US Trade Representative Katherine Tai says China needs to adopt more market-oriented trade and economic principles. Photo: Reuters
US keeping tariffs on Chinese imports till Beijing opens up economy, trade representative says
- ‘Until the day that China chooses a path to have its economy operate more like ours’, effective punitive tools are needed, says Katherine Tai
- US stays competitive through tariffs and initiatives like Chips Act boosting domestic semiconductor manufacturing, she adds
