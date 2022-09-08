Ethnic Uygur men protesting against China in Istanbul, Turkey, in January. Photo: Reuters
China’s actions in Xinjiang merit special human rights session, UN experts say after explosive report
- Independent rapporteurs recommend dedicated envoy to monitor rights conditions in country following finding of possible crimes against humanity
- China’s policies restrict rights of Uygurs in autonomous region, ranging from religious freedom to reproduction, group contends
