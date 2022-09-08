From left, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the introduction of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in Tokyo on May 23. Photo: Reuters
Under construction: Building the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, pillar by pillar
- Negotiations on the details of IPEF, the economic component of the US strategy to counter China in the region, start on Thursday in Los Angeles
- Fourteen nations will work on four policy areas, or ‘pillars’ – trade, supply chain; clean energy; and anti-corruption – though analysts wonder how much buy-in the US will get
From left, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the introduction of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in Tokyo on May 23. Photo: Reuters