US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks at the inaugural meeting of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in Los Angeles, California, on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks at the inaugural meeting of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in Los Angeles, California, on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China relations
China

‘Undeniable success’ of first US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework touted, but few details given

  • Convergence of 14 countries grouped to counter China yields pledges for closer trade and investment ties
  • Target areas include avoiding supply-chain disruptions and spurring investment in clean energy

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 6:45am, 10 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks at the inaugural meeting of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in Los Angeles, California, on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks at the inaugural meeting of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in Los Angeles, California, on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE