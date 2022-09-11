Tens of thousands of charities and NGOs in China have been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, fundraising restrictions and fierce competition. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Tens of thousands of charities and NGOs in China have been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, fundraising restrictions and fierce competition. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Coronavirus China
China

Chinese charities struggling to raise funds as Covid-19 lockdowns and slowing economy bite

  • Less chance of government funding amid fierce competition and heavier official scrutiny
  • Many look online to Tencent’s 99 Giving Day fundraising drive for a much-needed boost

Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 11:00pm, 11 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tens of thousands of charities and NGOs in China have been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, fundraising restrictions and fierce competition. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Tens of thousands of charities and NGOs in China have been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, fundraising restrictions and fierce competition. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE