A man takes a photo in front of a statue in Manhattan. Traditionally popular tourist destinations like New York City have seen a rise in crime and fall in tourists. Photo: AFP
Chinese tourists put off by US violence and worsening bilateral ties, survey shows
- While one in five Chinese adults say they will ‘definitely’ travel internationally, Europe finds renewed popularity as crime figures soar in American cities
- Of those interested in US travel, 60 per cent cite violent crime as major concern that would give them pause
A man takes a photo in front of a statue in Manhattan. Traditionally popular tourist destinations like New York City have seen a rise in crime and fall in tourists. Photo: AFP