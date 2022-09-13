A man takes a photo in front of a statue in Manhattan. Traditionally popular tourist destinations like New York City have seen a rise in crime and fall in tourists. Photo: AFP
Chinese tourists put off by US violence and worsening bilateral ties, survey shows

  • While one in five Chinese adults say they will ‘definitely’ travel internationally, Europe finds renewed popularity as crime figures soar in American cities
  • Of those interested in US travel, 60 per cent cite violent crime as major concern that would give them pause

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 7:00am, 13 Sep, 2022

