Residents shop at a fruit stall in Urumqi, Xinjiang. Authorities in more remote parts of the country do not have the resources to implement a nuanced approach to Covid-19 containment. Photo: cnsphoto
In remote Ili, China’s zero-Covid extremes push people beyond breaking point

  • Local governments far from big centres do not have the resources for a nuanced approach to coronavirus containment
  • A protracted unofficial lockdown in a Xinjiang prefecture has driven residents well past their limits

Josephine Ma
Updated: 5:47pm, 13 Sep, 2022

