A man ties a boat to a pier as Typhoon Muifa approaches at Yueqing Bay in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, on Tuesday. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
Chinese ports at a standstill as Typhoon Muifa heads for eastern coast
- Ships told to return to port, schools closed and tourists evacuated from islands as storm barrels towards Ningbo and Zhoushan
- Waves of up to 5 metres are expected near Shanghai, which will halt port operations on Wednesday with flights also disrupted
