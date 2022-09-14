A facial recognition system is demonstrated on a screen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on September 2. A US panel on China policy was urged on Tuesday to extend bans on US hi-tech sales to China. Photo: Bloomberg
US should expand its restrictions on sale of hi-tech products to China, panel is told
- Congressional-Executive Commission on China focuses its hearing on religious freedom for first time since 2018
- ‘China has developed machine-learning models to explicitly identify religious minorities as they pass through the country,’ one expert says
