A facial recognition system is demonstrated on a screen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on September 2. A US panel on China policy was urged on Tuesday to extend bans on US hi-tech sales to China. Photo: Bloomberg
Human rights in China
US should expand its restrictions on sale of hi-tech products to China, panel is told

  • Congressional-Executive Commission on China focuses its hearing on religious freedom for first time since 2018
  • ‘China has developed machine-learning models to explicitly identify religious minorities as they pass through the country,’ one expert says

Robert Delaney

Updated: 5:32am, 14 Sep, 2022

