Lawmakers from around the world gather at the US Capitol on Washington for a summit of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China on Tuesday. Image: IPAC
Human rights in China
China

China-focused group of global lawmakers meet in Washington to discuss united response to Beijing

  • Alliance representing 30 countries to lay out action plan to ‘defend human rights and hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for its violations’
  • US Senator Bob Menendez describes moment as one of most challenging in his career and about ‘what type of world do you want to live in’

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan

Updated: 7:45am, 14 Sep, 2022

