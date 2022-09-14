Lawmakers from around the world gather at the US Capitol on Washington for a summit of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China on Tuesday. Image: IPAC
China-focused group of global lawmakers meet in Washington to discuss united response to Beijing
- Alliance representing 30 countries to lay out action plan to ‘defend human rights and hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for its violations’
- US Senator Bob Menendez describes moment as one of most challenging in his career and about ‘what type of world do you want to live in’
Lawmakers from around the world gather at the US Capitol on Washington for a summit of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China on Tuesday. Image: IPAC