An aerial view shows vessels moored at a fishing port in Zhejiang province, China, September 13. Much of the region had been shut down as Typhoon Muifa approached. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai braces for direct hit as Typhoon Muifa churns toward China’s east coast
- The 12th typhoon of the year is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds
- Weather officials upgrade typhoon emergency response to second-highest level
An aerial view shows vessels moored at a fishing port in Zhejiang province, China, September 13. Much of the region had been shut down as Typhoon Muifa approached. Photo: Reuters