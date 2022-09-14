An aerial view shows vessels moored at a fishing port in Zhejiang province, China, September 13. Much of the region had been shut down as Typhoon Muifa approached. Photo: Reuters
An aerial view shows vessels moored at a fishing port in Zhejiang province, China, September 13. Much of the region had been shut down as Typhoon Muifa approached. Photo: Reuters
Accidents, extreme weather and disasters in China
China

Shanghai braces for direct hit as Typhoon Muifa churns toward China’s east coast

  • The 12th typhoon of the year is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds
  • Weather officials upgrade typhoon emergency response to second-highest level

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:24pm, 14 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view shows vessels moored at a fishing port in Zhejiang province, China, September 13. Much of the region had been shut down as Typhoon Muifa approached. Photo: Reuters
An aerial view shows vessels moored at a fishing port in Zhejiang province, China, September 13. Much of the region had been shut down as Typhoon Muifa approached. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE