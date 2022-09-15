With US$118 billion of American capital invested in China, outbound investment controls should be clearly defined and implemented carefully, a new report says. Photo illustration: Shutterstock
Tight focus is key as US hones policy to curb outbound China investment, report says
- The US intends to enact restrictions that apply ‘only to specific sectors with clear national security risks’, says White House international economics adviser
- A new law making it harder for some chip makers to invest in China has started a tightening of controls over outbound US capital and management expertise
