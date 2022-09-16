Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Thursday. Photo: AP
US-China relations
China

‘Striking’ that Putin admits Xi’s concerns about Russia’s war in Ukraine: US State Department

  • ‘Not surprising’ Beijing voicing reservations after months of ‘geopolitical gymnastics’ trying to avoid criticising Moscow, says spokesman
  • While questioning Sino-Russian relationship, he notes US has ‘deepened partnership’ with Taipei as Taiwan Policy Act advances

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Washington

Updated: 7:08am, 16 Sep, 2022

