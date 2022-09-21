The remains of the bus which crashed on Sunday while taking residents of Guiyang, in the southern province of Guizhou, to a Covid-19 quarantine facility hundreds of kilometres away, sparking an outpouring of grief and anger on social media. Photo: Weibo
Chinese censors quell Covid-19 criticism sparked by fatal crash

  • Hundreds of social media posts linking the deaths of 27 bus passengers to local strict prevention measures taken down
  • Microblogging site Weibo said the commenters had jeered or affected victims and their families

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 7:00pm, 21 Sep, 2022

