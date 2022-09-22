The US Federal Reserve is seen in Washington on Wednesday. The central bank has announced a third consecutive interest rate hike. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Federal Reserve delivers third-straight big hike, sees more increases ahead
- Officials once again raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, stepping up their fight against persistent inflation
- The benchmark rate is expected to rise to 4.4 per cent by year end and 4.6 per cent during 2023
