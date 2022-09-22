Indian and Chinese troops are being removed from their disputed border area. Pictured, People Liberation Army soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the border in Ladakh in 2021. Photo: Indian Ministry of Defence via AFP
Indian foreign minister says goal is to bring relations with China ‘back to normal’
- Subrahmanyam Jaishankar says it is in the mutual interest of New Delhi and Beijing to find a way to accommodate each other despite a long-running border dispute
- He is scheduled to attend the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting on Thursday, but not to speak personally with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi
Indian and Chinese troops are being removed from their disputed border area. Pictured, People Liberation Army soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the border in Ladakh in 2021. Photo: Indian Ministry of Defence via AFP