The UN Security Council meeting on Thursday was called after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilisation” of military reservists for the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: dpa
Ukraine war
China

UN Security Council members condemn Russia for continuing its invasion of Ukraine

  • Session convenes after Russian President Vladimir Putin orders ‘partial mobilisations’ of reservists and vows to use ‘all the means at our disposal to protect Russia’
  • China and India both avoid making direct references to Moscow in their comments during the council meeting

Robert Delaney
Updated: 6:53am, 23 Sep, 2022

