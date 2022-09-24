Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks next to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as they attend a meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue in New York on Friday. Photo: AFP
Quad bloc commits to Indo-Pacific disaster response plan on UN sidelines
- Group China calls ‘Asia’s Nato’ comprising US, India, Japan and Australia reiterates ‘multilateral cooperation’ in support of ‘free and open’ region
- Alliance’s widening reach in Indo-Pacific could elicit more ‘hostility’ from Beijing and require it to deliver on ensuring stability, analysts say
