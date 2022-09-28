Video circulating on social media in China on Wednesday shows flames and smoke coming from the restaurant in Changchun, in the northeastern province of Jilin. Photo: Weibo
Restaurant fire kills 17 in Changchun, northeast China

  • Firefighters brought the blaze under control on Wednesday afternoon and three survivors were sent to hospital for treatment
  • Authorities say the cause of the fire is being investigated

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 5:47pm, 28 Sep, 2022

