Video circulating on social media in China on Wednesday shows flames and smoke coming from the restaurant in Changchun, in the northeastern province of Jilin. Photo: Weibo
Restaurant fire kills 17 in Changchun, northeast China
- Firefighters brought the blaze under control on Wednesday afternoon and three survivors were sent to hospital for treatment
- Authorities say the cause of the fire is being investigated
