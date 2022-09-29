US Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets visiting dignitaries on the first day of the US-Pacific Island Nations in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
With Pacific Island Nations summit, US hopes to restore influence in region eroded by China
- To address issues of greatest concern to Pacific Islanders, the US says it is focusing on climate change, education, investment, trade and recovery from Covid-19
- The Pacific Island nations are in a relatively enviable position of being courted by two superpowers and should take advantage of it, analyst says
