US Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets visiting dignitaries on the first day of the US-Pacific Island Nations in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China

With Pacific Island Nations summit, US hopes to restore influence in region eroded by China

  • To address issues of greatest concern to Pacific Islanders, the US says it is focusing on climate change, education, investment, trade and recovery from Covid-19
  • The Pacific Island nations are in a relatively enviable position of being courted by two superpowers and should take advantage of it, analyst says

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier

Updated: 5:47am, 29 Sep, 2022

