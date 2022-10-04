Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is pictured in 2019. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
US-China relations
China

Xi Jinping may ‘recalibrate’ after miscalculation of siding with Russia, Henry Kissinger says

  • Xi wants to avoid seeing a wall of Western opposition against China develop in the way it has against Russia, according to the former US secretary of state
  • Kissinger says Xi must have thought the invasion of Ukraine would be successful because he gave Vladimir Putin ‘a rather blank check’

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 6:20am, 4 Oct, 2022

