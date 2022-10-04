Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is pictured in 2019. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Xi Jinping may ‘recalibrate’ after miscalculation of siding with Russia, Henry Kissinger says
- Xi wants to avoid seeing a wall of Western opposition against China develop in the way it has against Russia, according to the former US secretary of state
- Kissinger says Xi must have thought the invasion of Ukraine would be successful because he gave Vladimir Putin ‘a rather blank check’
