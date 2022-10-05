A new US report notes that with the enactment of the national security law in Hong Kong, the targets of repression expanded from individuals to organisations. Photo: AP
New US report outlines ‘devastating effect’ of national security law on Hong Kong

  • The study by the Congressional-Executive Commission on China says the city’s ‘once-dynamic civil society’ has been ‘dismantled’ over the last two years
  • ‘Hong Kong’s Civil Society: From an Open City to a City of Fear’ draws on 42 interviews conducted this year with people from a variety of professions

Bochen Han
Bochen Han in Washington

Updated: 6:22am, 5 Oct, 2022

