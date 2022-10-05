Two people posing for a photo last week in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. China’s leadership holds its 20th Party Congress in the capital in mid-October. Photo: EPA-EFE
New Chinese premier pick could mean ‘more continuity than change’ in economic policies, says analyst
- Attention to opaque selection process of Beijing’s top leadership has intensified as Xi solidifies grip and US-China ties fray
- Choice of premier thought to signal Chinese leader’s ‘primary needs or his political policy considerations’
