The US and Taiwan have established a framework for a trade deal. Pictured, the Taiwanese port of Keelung. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
2024 presidential elections in US, Taiwan could help spur trade deal, says former State Department official
- But other experts point out the many obstacles that will make it difficult for a pact to be reached, despite the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade
- The US has a trade-in-goods deficit with Taiwan that stood at US$40.27 billion last year, an annual increase of more than 30 per cent
The US and Taiwan have established a framework for a trade deal. Pictured, the Taiwanese port of Keelung. Photo: Getty Images/TNS