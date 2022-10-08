Outings like this rafting trip in Squamish, British Columbia in August have helped Hong Kong immigrants to Canada acclimate to their new home. Photo: Colin Liu
Leaving Hong Kong for Vancouver, Canada’s latest immigrants find familiarity and novelty
- Surge in migration fuelled by turmoil and uncertainty calls to mind anxious run-up to 1997 when Beijing took over the former British colony
- Permanent residency tied to education lures newest emigrees from Hong Kong to city where one in four residents is of Chinese origin
