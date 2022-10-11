Jeremy Fleming, director of Britain’s Government Communication Headquarters, says the Communist Party’s efforts to shape and exert control through technology is changing the definition of national security. Photo: AFP
China seeks ‘strategic advantage’ through technology: British intelligence official
- Beijing’s efforts to shape global tech ecosystems ‘increasingly urgent problem’, says head of UK’s Government Communications Headquarters
- China’s foreign ministry calls UK claims ‘totally groundless’
Jeremy Fleming, director of Britain’s Government Communication Headquarters, says the Communist Party’s efforts to shape and exert control through technology is changing the definition of national security. Photo: AFP