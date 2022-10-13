White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaking at the White House in Washington in September. Photo: Reuters
US national security strategy calls competition with China its ‘most consequential geopolitical challenge’
- American cooperation with Nato, G7 and ‘like-minded democracies’ to form core of strategy, says top Biden adviser
- Release of updated strategy points to investments in ‘underlying sources and tools of American power influence’
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaking at the White House in Washington in September. Photo: Reuters