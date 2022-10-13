The cover of the Stop AAPI Hate report “The Blame Game” features this photograph of a bus shelter advertisement in New York City, part of efforts by the Asian-American community to raise awareness and discourage hate speech and action. Photo: MK Luff
Asian-American representatives seek an end to anti-Asian rhetoric ahead of US midterm elections
- Report by advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate links a rise in inflammatory language to an increase in hate crimes against Asian-Americans
- ‘We’ve seen how the rhetoric used about our communities … results in the harm and even murder of Asian-Americans,’ says US Representative Judy Chu
The cover of the Stop AAPI Hate report “The Blame Game” features this photograph of a bus shelter advertisement in New York City, part of efforts by the Asian-American community to raise awareness and discourage hate speech and action. Photo: MK Luff