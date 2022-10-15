Equipment at a Volvo Group manufacturing facility in Hagerstown, Maryland, where US President Joe Biden last week touted the nation’s job gains. Photo: Bloomberg
Trade with China actually boosts US employment, new studies find

  • Most job losses between 2000 and 2014 were limited to American manufacturing sector and offset by gains in other fields, says researcher
  • Findings come as US government seeks public comment on Trump-era trade tariffs in highly charged political landscape

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 4:35am, 15 Oct, 2022

