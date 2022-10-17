A Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle (EV) is displayed at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China on September 1. Photo: Reuters
EU needs to up electric vehicle support to fend off Chinese competition, says study by climate group
- In a report released on Monday, the climate group Transport & Environment said EV sales growth in the bloc had slowed
- The EU is currently negotiating a proposed package of climate proposals, which includes an effective ban on the sale of new fossil-fuel vehicles from 2035
